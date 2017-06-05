Band uniform fund growing 50 years ago
As supporters in Seymour are busy trying to save the landmark Owen Theatre, we decided to look back at what was making news during another era in Seymour - 50 years ago. A front-page story in the June 8, 1967, Webster County Citizen noted that the Seymour Band uniform fund was growing with additional donations from Paul Carpenter, Forrest Little, Kennemer Insurance Co., H.D. Lee Co., Seymour Auto Repair, Dr. Louis Tochen and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Webster County Citizen.
Add your comments below
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Williams Ford Jones (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Just wondering
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10)
|Jun 4
|Moon Raker
|969
|Who do you use around Fordland for internet ser...
|May 31
|Cups N String
|1
|Marshfield Farmers' Market Planning Meeting Set...
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
|Skunk Ape sighted near Martha's Landing
|May 23
|FillingTheSwamp
|2
|murder in the 80's (Aug '06)
|May 19
|Pondfisher
|147
|fordland ag teacher scribner (Dec '16)
|May 9
|whos laughin now
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marshfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC