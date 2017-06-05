Band uniform fund growing 50 years ago

As supporters in Seymour are busy trying to save the landmark Owen Theatre, we decided to look back at what was making news during another era in Seymour - 50 years ago. A front-page story in the June 8, 1967, Webster County Citizen noted that the Seymour Band uniform fund was growing with additional donations from Paul Carpenter, Forrest Little, Kennemer Insurance Co., H.D. Lee Co., Seymour Auto Repair, Dr. Louis Tochen and others.

