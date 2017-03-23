Marshfield Farmers' Market Planning M...

Marshfield Farmers' Market Planning Meeting Set for April 1

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Herald

Potential vendors in Webster County and the surrounding area are invited to attend a planning meeting to discuss the upcoming 2017 market season of the Marshfield Farmers' Market. The meeting will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Grillo's Cafe, 1321 Spur Drive, in Marshfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Guest 939
Kidjacked (Dec '12) Mar 13 Waterlou 39
Webster County Sheriffs Departments a JOKE! (May '11) Mar 12 In the Loop 81
Potters Mansion (Mar '09) Mar 6 KSP 6
Darren Rose (Feb '10) Feb '17 SheaMcNabb 82
Good Cop - Bad Cop Feb '17 Devil 4
murder in the 80's (Aug '06) Jan '17 Dawna 146
See all Marshfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshfield Forum Now

Marshfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marshfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC