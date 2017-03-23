Marshfield Farmers' Market Planning Meeting Set for April 1
Potential vendors in Webster County and the surrounding area are invited to attend a planning meeting to discuss the upcoming 2017 market season of the Marshfield Farmers' Market. The meeting will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Grillo's Cafe, 1321 Spur Drive, in Marshfield.
