Monday Mar 13 Read more: Douglas County Herald

Ilene M. Easley, age 77, of Fordland, Mo., passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Ilene was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Ava, Douglas County, Mo., one of six children born to Lorenzo D. Letterman and Elsie Letterman.

