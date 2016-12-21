Accident injures one
A 25-year-old Marshfield man sustained moderate injuries last week in a one-vehicle accident on Old Seymour Road, about seven miles north of Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Patrol Trooper Tim Mosley said Taylor D. Jones was eastbound on the rural road at 10:37 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he "ran off the roadway on a cruve and struck a tree."
