Label Solutions Embraces Hybrid Printing With Mark Andy Digital Series
Label Solutions Inc., a leading pressure-sensitive label supplier located in Marshfield, Mo., has installed a Mark Andy Digital Series hybrid press to expand and stabilize its digital printing operation. Having 10 years' experience in digital printing, Label Solutions is no stranger to the draws of the technology.
