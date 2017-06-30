Tama County District Court

Tama County District Court

Friday Jun 30

Terrell Aloazo Spencer, 24, Marshalltown was found in violation of terms of probation on a 3rd degree burglary charge. It was ruled judgment should no longer be deferred.

