Tama Council approves city employee pay schedule

Tama City Council members vote 3-0 to approve pay for city employees for next year at the council's regular meeting on Monday, June 19. E approved a rezoning request from R3- Residential to B2 Business from owners Mike and Carolyn Haughey for what was the one-time site of the Iowa Department of Transportation Garage complex at Jackson and East 5th Street. In his application, Haughey noted a former owner had received apparently requested a zoning change at some point to allow residential construction while the rest of the property remained B2 classification.

