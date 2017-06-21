Police log - June 21, 2017

Police log - June 21, 2017

Wednesday Jun 21

Females -Work release -Special needs - Contract inmates -Treatment -HHolding --Other facility -Total - Arrests Paul Cody Ogle, 20, of Keota was arrested Monday morning in the 300 block of North Marion Avenue in Washington through Marshalltown Police Department on charges of probation violation on harassment second, criminal mischief third, intoxication second, and child endangerment. Emily Jo Cahill, 21, of Ainsworth was arrested Monday night in the 2100 block of Lexington Boulevard in Washington on a charge of possession of controlled substance - marijuana, first offense.

