Meskwaki looking for new businesses besides casino

The Meskwaki Nation near Tama is trying to get involved in new businesses outside of casinos. And that need to diversify led to the creation of what's called Meskwaki, Inc. That push, started several years ago, now includes a construction company building a housing development in Marshalltown, a travel plaza along Highway 30 and, coming soon, a warehouse and factory site that will package and distribute tobacco products.

