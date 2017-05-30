Meskwaki looking for new businesses b...

Meskwaki looking for new businesses besides casino

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCRG

The Meskwaki Nation near Tama is trying to get involved in new businesses outside of casinos. And that need to diversify led to the creation of what's called Meskwaki, Inc. That push, started several years ago, now includes a construction company building a housing development in Marshalltown, a travel plaza along Highway 30 and, coming soon, a warehouse and factory site that will package and distribute tobacco products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi (Nov '16) Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC