Iowa Valley approves 2017-18 tuition, room / board rates

Friday Jun 30

MARSHALLTOWN The Iowa Valley Community College District Board of Directors approved 2017-18 tuition and housing/meal plan rates when it met earlier this month in Grinnell. The Board approved increasing tuition by $5 per credit hour for Iowa residents, which is less than the average tuition increase of all other Iowa community colleges.

