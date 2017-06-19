Handorf reunion held in Gladbrook
The 84th annual reunion of the descendants of Frederick and Bertha Handorf was held Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the Gladbrook Memorial Building with 27 relatives present. Susan Beichley presided during the business meeting in the absence of the president.
