Faulty Outlet Causes House Fire in Ma...

Faulty Outlet Causes House Fire in Marshalltown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Upon arriving to the residence on Orchard Drive, fire officials found smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows; the fire was later found in a wall in the basement, caused by a faulty outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmland Lease meetings set Jun 10 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi (Nov '16) Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC