Farmland Leasing Meetings in late July and August

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is conducting farmland leasing meetings across 12 different sites in Central Iowa during late July and August. Meeting sites include Gladbrook, Boone, Oskaloosa, Knoxville, Adel, Newton, Altoona, Grinnell, Nevada, Indianola, Marshalltown and Winterset and are coordinated by county ISU Extension and Outreach offices.

