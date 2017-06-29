Driver injured in dump truck upset
The driver of a dump truck was transported to UnityPoint Health, Marshalltown, by Toledo ambulance after the dump truck he was operating overturned on the entrance road to the Meskwaki Travel Plaza on the U.S. Highway 30 Expressway about five miles west of Toledo. The mishap occurred at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday.
