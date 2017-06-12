Driver injured in collision with Toledo Police
A Toledo man, Eric Chester Bartell, 46, was transported to Unity Point Health, Marshalltown, by Toledo ambulance after his vehicle collided with a Toledo Police car at the junction of U.S. 63 and Business Highway 30 at 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday June 7. According to investigating Iowa State Trooper Shyann Warrick, Bartell's vehicle was struck on the passenger side by the patrol car after Bartell failed to slow for the traffic signal.
