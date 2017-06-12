Dr. Russell Adams named UnityPoint- M...

Dr. Russell Adams named UnityPoint- Marshalltown Chief Medical Officer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Tama News-Herald

In this role, Dr. Adams will be responsible for patient safety and overseeing programs and strategies designed to promote and improve quality, while reducing the cost of care delivered. "We are very excited to have Dr. Adams as a part of our team," said Dustin Wright, president of UnityPoint Health Marshalltown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmland Lease meetings set Jun 10 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi (Nov '16) Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,642 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC