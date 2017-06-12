Dr. Russell Adams named UnityPoint- Marshalltown Chief Medical Officer
In this role, Dr. Adams will be responsible for patient safety and overseeing programs and strategies designed to promote and improve quality, while reducing the cost of care delivered. "We are very excited to have Dr. Adams as a part of our team," said Dustin Wright, president of UnityPoint Health Marshalltown.
