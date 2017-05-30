4 young heroes rescue dad when shed c...

4 young heroes rescue dad when shed collapses on him

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: CBS News

An Iowa's man had enlisted the help of his four children to help move a shed -- but they ended up saving his life. Matt Gannaway said he asked his four children, 5-year-old Kaidan, 9-year-old Addison, 11-year-old Peyton and 13-year-old Ethan Gannaway, to tear down an old shed behind his mom's house in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi (Nov '16) Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC