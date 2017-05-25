This is why we decorate.

This is why we decorate.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: The Messenger

The photograph was taken at a studio in Marshalltown. Shortly before his death, he boarded a train accompanied by his two sons on his way to the Old Soldier's Home in Marshalltown where the infirmities of old age forced him to reside as a widower, alone and away from family and friends, during the closing chapter of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi (Nov '16) Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC