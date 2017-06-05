Mark R. Lynch, 74

Friday May 26 Read more: The Dysart Reporter

Mark Russel Lynch, 74, of Gladbrook, IA died Sunday, May 21, 2017, at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Peace United Church of Christ, in Gladbrook.

