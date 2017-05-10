Man dies after fall from feed trailer...

Man dies after fall from feed trailer in central Iowa

The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that deputies and medics were sent around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to check a report about an unresponsive man on the ground in rural Haverhill. Marshall County Sheriff Steve Hoffman says 66-year-old Larry Van Wyngarden was pronounced dead at the scene.

