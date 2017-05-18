Man accused of killing brother set fo...

Man accused of killing brother set for trial in July

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KCRG

The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that lawyers for 22-year-old Jordan Parker submitted a written plea to the charge of second-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi (Nov '16) Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC