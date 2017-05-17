Horbach heads UnityPoint trustees
Lance Horbach, Tama, has been elected chair of the UnityPoint Health Board of Trustees - Marshalltown. UnityPoint officially took over operations of Central Iowa Healthcare operations on May 1. Also elected April 28 were Dr. Terry Briggs, vice-chair, retired physician; Mary Wertzberger, secretary, RACOM; Gregg Sharp, treasurer, Green Products of Conrad; Dr. Joseph Pollpeter, McFarland Clinic; David Barajas, Marshalltown Regional Partnership; Bettie Bolar, retired nurse; Bob Buckley, Kirk Gross Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC