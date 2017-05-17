Horbach heads UnityPoint trustees

Lance Horbach, Tama, has been elected chair of the UnityPoint Health Board of Trustees - Marshalltown. UnityPoint officially took over operations of Central Iowa Healthcare operations on May 1. Also elected April 28 were Dr. Terry Briggs, vice-chair, retired physician; Mary Wertzberger, secretary, RACOM; Gregg Sharp, treasurer, Green Products of Conrad; Dr. Joseph Pollpeter, McFarland Clinic; David Barajas, Marshalltown Regional Partnership; Bettie Bolar, retired nurse; Bob Buckley, Kirk Gross Co.

