Darla Marie Upah

Darla Marie Upah

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Tama News-Herald

Darla Marie Upah, 81, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Unity Point Health in Marshalltown. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, IA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16) Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi (Nov '16) Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,454,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC