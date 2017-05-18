Cleanup in Marshalltown After Damage to Iowa Veterans Home
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- Storms Wednesday caused some major damage to the Iowa Veterans Home here. The entire roof on the Sheeler Building was peeled off, and is being called a total loss.
