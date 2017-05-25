Blum draws jeers and some cheers at town hall meeting

It wasn't "high noon in the old west" at 1st District Congressman Rod Blum's town hall meeting during the noon hour in Marshalltown last Thursday, May 1. The second-term Republican said during his appearance at Marshalltown Community College no one could hear his responses over the uproar at meetings earlier in the week at Dubuque and Cedar Rapids. About 200 were on hand for this event Thursday.

