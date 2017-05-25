Blum draws jeers and some cheers at town hall meeting
It wasn't "high noon in the old west" at 1st District Congressman Rod Blum's town hall meeting during the noon hour in Marshalltown last Thursday, May 1. The second-term Republican said during his appearance at Marshalltown Community College no one could hear his responses over the uproar at meetings earlier in the week at Dubuque and Cedar Rapids. About 200 were on hand for this event Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC