Weekly training begins April 6 for Iowa River Hospice

Iowa River Hospice will be offering a weekly 5 session grief support group called 'Grow Thru Grief' beginning Thursday April 6 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the lower level at 502 Plaza Heights Road in Marshalltown. Classes will continue April 13, 20, 27 and May 4. Parking is available in the lower east side staff parking lot.

