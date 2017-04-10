UnityPoint - Marshalltown hospital finalize asset purchase agreement
Waterloo and CIH remain committed to keeping healthcare local in Marshalltown and surrounding communities and are working toward a target closing date of May 1, 2017. Ongoing work streams are in place for this transition, and integration with CIH employees will begin this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC