Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests

Note: Arrest or citation for a crime is not a determination of guilt. Guilt or innocence is always determined in a court of law 4:03 p.m.- Angel Marie Pena, 33, Marshalltown, arrested in the 1500 block of 305th Street, rural Tama, on charges of 2nd offense possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug by Meskwaki Nation Tribal Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.