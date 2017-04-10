Tama County District Court
Jessica Renea Darrah, 30, Toledo, admitted allegations of probation violations were correct and was found in contempt of court in two separate cases. She was ordered to reside at the Marshalltown Correctional Facility for up to one year and her probation was extended for one year.
