Tama Co. Court News
Trial for Dustin Jerome Jefferson, 41, on five counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse has been reset for June 5 in Tama County District Court in Toledo. Judge Fae Hooever-Grinde set a pre-trial conference for May 25. Court records show this is the seventh pre-trial conference set in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern-Sun Print.
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC