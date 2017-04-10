Tama Co. Court News

Tama Co. Court News

Trial for Dustin Jerome Jefferson, 41, on five counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse has been reset for June 5 in Tama County District Court in Toledo. Judge Fae Hooever-Grinde set a pre-trial conference for May 25. Court records show this is the seventh pre-trial conference set in the case.

