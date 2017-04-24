Police: 1 dead in overnight stabbing
Officers with the Marshalltown Police Department along with the Marshalltown Fire Department and paramedics from Central Iowa Healthcare were called to 7 A1 2 S. 9th St. on the report of a stabbing at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found the victim, Isaiah Jacob Parker, 21, of Marshalltown.
