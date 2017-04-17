P.E.O. International President to spe...

P.E.O. International President to speak in Marshalltown May 21

President Beth Ledbetter will be the featured speaker at the 120th anniversary celebration of P.E.O. Chapter BB. Ledbetter began her P.E.O. career in Chadron, Neb., 40 years ago.

