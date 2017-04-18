"Ne Na Ke Bi" Lydell Gene Bear
"Ne Na Ke Bi" Lydell Gene Bear, 40, of Tama, has been called to sing with his dad, Medo and Uncle Bunni in the Big Powwow in the sky. He passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at Mercy Medical in Des Moines, Iowa.
