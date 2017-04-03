MCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

MARSHALLTOWN Thirty-four new members were inducted into Marshalltown Community College's Alpha Iota Rho Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society of the two-year college on March 30. The Phi Theta Kappa organization recognizes academic achievement at the community college level. The MCC Chapter requires members to have completed at least 12 semester hours in a two-year degree program, be currently enrolled, attended the previous semester, and have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reinbeck Courier.