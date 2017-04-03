MCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

MCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Reinbeck Courier

MARSHALLTOWN Thirty-four new members were inducted into Marshalltown Community College's Alpha Iota Rho Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society of the two-year college on March 30. The Phi Theta Kappa organization recognizes academic achievement at the community college level. The MCC Chapter requires members to have completed at least 12 semester hours in a two-year degree program, be currently enrolled, attended the previous semester, and have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reinbeck Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC