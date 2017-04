Massive new clean energy power plant is up and running

WEBVTT STACEY?STACEY: WE WILL BE WATCHING.A PRICE TAG OF HUNDREDS OFMILLIONS OF DOLLARS AND ALMOSTTHREE YEARS TO BUILD.ALLIANT ENERGY'S MARSHALLTOWNSTATION IS NOW UP AND RUNNING.KCCI'S MARCUS MCINTOSH GOT ACLOSE UP LOOK AT WHAT'S BEINGCALLED A STATE OF THE ART ENERGYGENERATING STATIONMARCUS: THE MORE THAN $650MILLION MARSHALLTOWN GENERATINGSTATION IS A BUILDING THAT MAYBE MORE IMPRESSIVE FROM THEINSIDE.SINCE WORK IS STILL BEING DONE,WE WERE REQUIRED TO WEAR SAFETYGOGGLES AND HARD HATS WITHHEADPHONES SO WE COULD HEARABOUT THE DIFFERENT AREAS OF THEGENERATING STATIONTHIS NATURAL GAS COMBINED CYCLEFACILITY USES BOTH A GAS AND ASTEAM TURBINE TOGETHER TOPRODUCE UP TO 50% MOREELECTRICITY FROM THE SAME FUELTHAN A TRADITIONAL PLANT.THE WASTE HEAT FROM THE GASTURBINE IS ROUTED TO THE NEARBYSTEAM TURBINE, WHICH GENERATESEXTRA POWER.>> THE UNIT HERE IS ONE OF THEMOST EFFICIENT IN THE ... (more)

