Marshalltown Rallies Against Racism
If you walk down the square in Marshalltown, you'll notice Mexican shops blend perfectly into the small town facade. If you talk to any Mexican residents there, they'll tell you just because you blend in, doesn't mean you're accepted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC