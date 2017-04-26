Marshalltown Man Arrested in Brother'...

Marshalltown Man Arrested in Brother's Stabbing Death

Wednesday Apr 26

One man is behind bars after Marshalltown Police say he stabbed his brother to death during an argument over money. Twenty-two-year-old Jordan Parker is charged with 2nd degree murder for allegedly killing 21-year-old Isaiah Parker.

