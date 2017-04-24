Marshalltown football coach found not guilty of assault
A Marshall County jury found Marshalltown head football coach Don Knock not guilty of assaulting a student. The Times-Republican reports that six members of the Marshall County Associated Court jury delivered the sealed verdict Friday afternoon to Judge Kim Riley after deliberating for about one hour.
