Marshalltown football coach found not guilty of assault

Saturday Apr 22

A Marshall County jury found Marshalltown head football coach Don Knock not guilty of assaulting a student. The Times-Republican reports that six members of the Marshall County Associated Court jury delivered the sealed verdict Friday afternoon to Judge Kim Riley after deliberating for about one hour.

