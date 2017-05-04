Marshalltown Fire Department investig...

Marshalltown Fire Department investigating roof collapse

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Marshalltown Fire Department personnel are investigating after a commercial building's roof collapsed Sunday in the 700 block of North Third Avenue. Deputy Chief Christopher Cross said in a news release late Sunday afternoon that fire personnel initially detected a natural gas odor when they arrived at the building but are unsure why the roof at the rear of the structure had collapsed.

