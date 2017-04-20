Marshalltown Assault Turns Deadly

Marshalltown Assault Turns Deadly

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WHO-TV

"Tempers rise and fall inside, and Monday night was a tragedy for everybody involved," said Karen Frohwein, Executive Director of House of Compassion at 211 West Church Street. That tragedy that Frohwein is referring to happened around quarter till six o'clock Monday night, right in front of the House of Compassion; a soup kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,487,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC