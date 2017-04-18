LaVerne Sedore

LaVerne Sedore

LaVerne Martin Sedore was born April 4, 1922 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the eldest of what would be four children of Ralph and Helen Sedore. He lead a wonderfully productive and full life as a Believer, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, farmer, soldier and friend before passing to a better home on April 14, 2017 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

