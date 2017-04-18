Iowa Veterans Home leader to run vete...

Iowa Veterans Home leader to run veterans affairs

Thursday

A top leader of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown is returning to her old job of running veterans affairs. Jodi Tymeson will serve as executive director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs beginning May 1. Gov. Terry Branstad made the announcement Thursday.

