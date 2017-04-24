Iowa Valley approves jobs training

Saturday Apr 22

The Iowa Valley Community College District Board of Directors approved an $85,000 Industrial New Jobs Training Agreement with Iowa Steel Masters LLC of Ackley when it met last week in Iowa Falls. Iowa Steel Masters is a family-owned custom roll forming company that provides high quality steel panels, custom trim and accessories for residential, commercial and agricultural buildings.

