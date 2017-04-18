Iowa Highway 21 to temporarily close ...

Iowa Highway 21 to temporarily close April 24 on Tama-Benton county line

Read more: Tama News-Herald

A Portland cement concrete pavement overlay project will temporarily close Iowa 21 between U.S. 30 near Elberon, and Tama-Benton County Road E-66, near Belle Plaine, on Monday, April 24, and reopen mid-June 2017, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's Marshalltown construction office. Motorists will be detoured around the work zone using U.S. 30, Benton County Road V-40, Benton County Road E-66, and Iowa 21. The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

