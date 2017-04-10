Holy Week Christian Service Held in State Capitol Rotunda
The Christian service is marking Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter. This week Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC