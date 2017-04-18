Gladbrook man killed in motorcycle vs...

Gladbrook man killed in motorcycle vs. semi crash in Marshalltown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened along Highway 14 in Marshalltown around 9:25 p.m. Monday night. They say 63-year-old Gary Johnson was driving north, when a semi trying to make a left turn off of Marion Street collided with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshalltown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election... Nov '16 ClintonCorruption 5
hi Nov '16 anonymous123098 1
News Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10) Sep '16 NurseG 60
News Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Wowza 1
where to rent (Jun '16) Jun '16 In the know 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11) Jan '16 Correction 3
See all Marshalltown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshalltown Forum Now

Marshalltown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshalltown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marshalltown, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC