Water quality discussions continue with bills in the works
Jason Hutcheson, left, Greater Burlington Partnership President and CEO, moderates a legislative leadership panel discussion with Southeast Iowa Days meetings Wednesday March 1, 2017 at the Embassy Suites in Des Moines. Legislators participating were, front from left, Rep. Mark Smith, Rep. Zach Nunn, Senate Minority Leader Rob Hogg and not in picture Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Marshalltown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voter fraud exists but not widespread, election...
|Nov '16
|ClintonCorruption
|5
|hi
|Nov '16
|anonymous123098
|1
|Central Iowa Meth Investigation Leads To Nine A... (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|NurseG
|60
|Tama County Jail Bookings & Arrests (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|Residents react to prosecutor's resignation bef... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wowza
|1
|where to rent (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|In the know
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Marshalltown, IA (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|Correction
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marshalltown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC