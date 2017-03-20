Water quality discussions continue wi...

Water quality discussions continue with bills in the works

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Hawk Eye

Jason Hutcheson, left, Greater Burlington Partnership President and CEO, moderates a legislative leadership panel discussion with Southeast Iowa Days meetings Wednesday March 1, 2017 at the Embassy Suites in Des Moines. Legislators participating were, front from left, Rep. Mark Smith, Rep. Zach Nunn, Senate Minority Leader Rob Hogg and not in picture Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix.

