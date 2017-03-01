US police chiefs' immigration task force: Enforcing federal law isn't our job

"A group of 63 police chiefs and sheriffs from around the country, who formed a Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force in 2015, has issued a letter saying they do not want their officers acting as federal immigration officers and they do not want to lose federal funding if their cities and counties are defined as immigrant 'sanctuaries.' The letter, first reported by the Guardian, is not addressed to the president but rather to members of the Senate, and is signed by the chiefs of Orlando, Houston, Boston, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles County as well as smaller jurisdictions such as Marshalltown, Iowa, and Garden City, Kan.

