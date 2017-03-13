South Tama students earn Marshalltown...

South Tama students earn Marshalltown Community College degree before high school diploma

39 min ago Read more: Tama News-Herald

It's not often that a high school student will earn a college degree before receiving his/her high school diploma, but two local seniors are on track to do just that. Mahala Doyle and McKenna Knock of South Tama County High School will participate in the Marshalltown Community College graduation ceremony and receive their associate degrees before they graduate from high school this spring.

