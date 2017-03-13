South Tama students earn Marshalltown Community College degree before high school diploma
It's not often that a high school student will earn a college degree before receiving his/her high school diploma, but two local seniors are on track to do just that. Mahala Doyle and McKenna Knock of South Tama County High School will participate in the Marshalltown Community College graduation ceremony and receive their associate degrees before they graduate from high school this spring.
