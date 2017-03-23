New Minowa Players' 'The Pillowman' wins multiple accolades
New Minowa Players' 2016 spring production of The Pillowman competed at the I-ACT Festival in Marshalltown this past weekend, earning multiple accolades. For the original production performed in April 2016, The Pillowman received three of the seven Iowa Community Theatre Association Awards for which it was a finalist: Best Actor in a Supporting Role , Best Actress in a Supporting Role , and Best Director .
